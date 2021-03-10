Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of BankUnited worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BankUnited by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 133,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 81,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 147.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 111,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

BKU stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

