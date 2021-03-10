Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Santander Consumer USA worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of SC stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

