Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,190 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 157,156 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Republic First Bancorp worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $240.15 million, a PE ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.