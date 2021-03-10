Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,693 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of TriState Capital worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TriState Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSC. B. Riley boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

TSC opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $857.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

