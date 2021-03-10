Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average is $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.