Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.84% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 147,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $190.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.99.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.