Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,517 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Core Laboratories worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 608,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,886 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $38.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

CLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.