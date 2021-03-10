Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,744 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,367,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after buying an additional 353,229 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,508,000 after acquiring an additional 284,387 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,579,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $102.27.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

