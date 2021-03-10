Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Territorial Bancorp worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Several research firms have commented on TBNK. TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

