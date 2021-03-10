Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,470,000 after acquiring an additional 202,774 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in BWX Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,411,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,508,000 after acquiring an additional 161,593 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,875.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $210,847. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

