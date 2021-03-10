Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Weis Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Weis Markets by 17.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 32.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the third quarter worth about $274,000. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMK stock opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

