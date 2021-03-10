Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $3.51 Million in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of TTM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 193,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 40,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

