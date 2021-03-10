Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $4.47 Million in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of BCC opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.