Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 134,957 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Frank’s International worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Frank’s International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Frank’s International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after buying an additional 213,741 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frank's International alerts:

FI stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Frank’s International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.