Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Total in the third quarter worth about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Total by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Total in the third quarter worth $57,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

