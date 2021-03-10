Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,711,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after buying an additional 1,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after buying an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 789,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Rowe raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

