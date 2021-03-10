Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Polaris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,897,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 5,900.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 214,653 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 406.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $137.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

