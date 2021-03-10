Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Alliance Data Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.87.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.