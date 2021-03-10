Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

