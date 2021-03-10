Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of MGIC Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in MGIC Investment by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MGIC Investment by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 54,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

