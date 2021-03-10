Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 122,570 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

SAVE stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.