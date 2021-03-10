Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,336 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,986 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Synovus Financial worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

NYSE SNV opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.