Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of South State worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in South State by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South State by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in South State by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in South State by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $438,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,786. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

