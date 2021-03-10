Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 179,974 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,974 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Realogy worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.