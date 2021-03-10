Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 192,779 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192,779 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Terex worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Terex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Terex by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,879,987. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -743.50 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

