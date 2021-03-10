Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 90,098 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,098 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

DISCA stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock valued at $57,472,730 in the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.