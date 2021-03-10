Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $3.04 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,385 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 52.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,530 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,039,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Insiders sold a total of 48,284 shares of company stock worth $6,752,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.50. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.