Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $3.34 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of LGI Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,825,000 after acquiring an additional 126,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 762,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 108,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of LGIH opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.