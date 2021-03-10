Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SkyWest as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in SkyWest by 81.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 46.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,304. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $60.79.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.