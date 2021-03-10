Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,402 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 154,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after buying an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 121,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $315.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.