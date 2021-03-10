Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) Short Interest Down 100.0% in February

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 464,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bravatek Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,115. Bravatek Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Bravatek Solutions

Bravatek Solutions, Inc markets and distributes proprietary and allied security, defense, and information security software, hardware, and services in the United States and internationally. Its products include software, hardware, and services, as well as email security, user authentication, telecommunications, and cyber breach protection.

