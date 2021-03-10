Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) Short Interest Down 100.0% in February

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 464,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bravatek Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,115. Bravatek Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Bravatek Solutions
