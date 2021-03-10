Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Shares Gap Up to $91.60

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.60 ($1.20), but opened at GBX 95 ($1.24). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 89.21 ($1.17), with a volume of 4,505,346 shares traded.

BREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

