Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.80

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 27542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

