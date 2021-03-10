Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Announces Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%.

NASDAQ BBI opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.34. Brickell Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.61.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.