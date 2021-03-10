BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Shares of BBIO stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,354. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson acquired 8,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $47,143,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $45,011,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,627,000 after buying an additional 561,651 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after buying an additional 459,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after buying an additional 278,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

