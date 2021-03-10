BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Mizuho

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,354. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock valued at $213,924,093. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.