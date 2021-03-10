Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce sales of $28.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $30.00 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $32.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $126.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.48 million to $137.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $136.34 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $145.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $874.71 million, a PE ratio of -771.00 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

