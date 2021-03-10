Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.50

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 18323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $930.31 million, a P/E ratio of -771.00 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

