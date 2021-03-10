Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Up 8.2%

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.57. 246,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 365,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Several research firms have commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Get Brightcove alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $864.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brightcove by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.