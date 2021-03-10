Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Up 8.2%

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.57. 246,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 365,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.
Several research firms have commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $864.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brightcove by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.
