Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.13 Billion

Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will report $11.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $10.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $45.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.58 billion to $46.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $48.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

