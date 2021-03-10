Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.12. 292,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,049,546. The company has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

