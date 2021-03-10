Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $35,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BR opened at $141.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.