Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

MDRX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

