Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report $4.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the highest is $4.52 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $8.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $26.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $30.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $37.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.42 billion to $40.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

