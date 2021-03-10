Brokerages Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. FireEye reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FEYE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,005 shares of company stock worth $5,727,691 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in FireEye by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in FireEye by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,356 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in FireEye by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,809 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. 4,430,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

