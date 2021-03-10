Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce sales of $4.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $18.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 119,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 605,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 77,757 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in General Mills by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. General Mills has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

