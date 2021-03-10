Brokerages Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). iCAD posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

ICAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 621.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICAD opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. iCAD has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $415.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

