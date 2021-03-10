Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 937,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

