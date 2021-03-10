Brokerages Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.54 Million

Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce sales of $136.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.50 million and the lowest is $131.62 million. NovoCure reported sales of $101.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $582.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.17 million to $623.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $669.26 million, with estimates ranging from $638.10 million to $702.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.56.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average of $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 689.35 and a beta of 1.29.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.