Brokerages Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,457. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

